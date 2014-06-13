Samsung Galaxy Tab S official: Super AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor and 6.6mm build

Samsung has officially introducing the Galaxy Tab S range of tablets at its event in New York.

The Galaxy Tab S range comprises of 8.4-inch and 10.5-inch models, both of which are available in Wi-Fi only and LTE versions and the company hopes it will mark the turning point in its tablet business, describing the new flagship range as "its best tablet ever".

All the variants in the range come with 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED displays, along with an Samsung Exynos octa-core chipset and 3GB of RAM under the hood, with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage and microSD support for expansion up to 128GB.

The design of the Galaxy Tab S range follows the same path as the recently launched Galaxy S5 smartphone, with a perforated textured back and curved edges, plus the new line of tablets also brings the smartphone's fingerprint sensor on board.

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, which the company launched on the Galaxy TabPro range earlier this year, and you'll also find a 2.1-megapixel snapper on the front of the device for any video calling or tablet selfies.

Measuring just 6.6mm thick, the Galaxy Tab S range is thinner than Apple's iPad range and the company's own Galaxy TabPro range, plus the 10.5-inch model weighs only 465g, the 8.4-inch variant hits the scales at just 294g.

The Galaxy Tab S range will run on Android 4.4 KitKat from the box and there are a number of special features on board, including the ability to answer calls, the Ultra Power Saving mode from the Galaxy S5 and the LTE model will also offer the Wi-Fi Booster function too, allowing for quicker download speeds.

Samsung has also announced partnerships with Conde Nast and Marvel.

The Galaxy Tab S will be available in the US from July with the 10.5-inch model costing $499 and the 8.4-inch costing $399. Samsung has said other regions and availability dates could vary. There are also a range of accessories to complement the tablets including the Book Cover, Simple Cover and Bluetooth keyboard.