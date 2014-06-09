Samsung Galaxy Tab S with octa-core, fingerprint scanner and 2560 x 1600 AMOLED screen leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablet, expected to be unveiled this week, has leaked in what appears to be official press photos.

The photos not only show off the slim form of the Tab S but also give away plenty of functions including a fingerprint scanner home button and the ability to take phone calls on the tablet.

The Samsung event on 12 June in New York should unveil the tablet officially, where Pocket-lint will be ready to bring you some hands-on experience. But for now the photos and leaks are pointing to a 465g, 6.6mm thin slate with the perforated textured back of the Galaxy S5.

The leaks also reveal the same fingerprint scanner featured in the Samsung Galaxy S5. This is a home button which can be stroked to recognise the user and unlock only to them. Samsung also has a deal with PayPal that uses the fingerprint scanner to confirm payments, this will likely feature on the tablet also.

Other features include Ultra Power Saving Mode for days of battery when running as low as 10 per cent, Download Booster that uses Wi-Fi and data networks simultaneously to increase speeds, and Remote PC for using a computer on the tablet – which could be great for gaming.

There should also be a feature that allows users to answer calls from their mobile right there on the tablet. Very similar to the Mac Yosemite update from Apple that allows users to do just that on their computers.

The Tab S should come packing in a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 (287ppi) resolution AMOLED display, octa-core Exynos 5420 processor with Mali-T628 graphics and 3GB of RAM. The camera is reportedly 8-megapixels with another 2.1-megapixel snapper on the front.

Storage should offer 32GB onboard with expansion likely up to 128GB via microSD. It will come loaded with Anroid KitKat 4.4.2 and should be available to buy from the end of this month.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S photo leak shows AMOLED screen