  Samsung Galaxy Tab S photo leak shows AMOLED screen

Samsung is holding an event in New York City on 12 June and it is widely expected to unveil a duo of different screen-sized versions of its next-generation tablet device, the Galaxy Tab S.

Previous rumours had suggested that the tablet will come in two sizes, 8.4 and 10.5-inches, and each will feature super high res 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED displays.

Other specifications rumoured include a figerprint sensor in the home button, but it is that display that has got Android fans excited as it promises to be more vibrant than any of the company's former slates.

A picture has emerged purportedly of the tablet and while it is fuzzy and particularly low resolution, it does show a colourful and bright screen. Unfortunately, little else can be gleaned from the snap thanks to its quality, but we suspect it's genuine as it features the same Android home screen design as found on the company's recent Galaxy S5 smartphone.

The additional specifications leaked previously include an Octa-core Exynos 5 processor, 3GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera sensor with 1080p Full HD video recording, and a 2.1-megapixel front- facing camera. Also reported are an IR blaster and Android 4.4.2 KitKat out of the box.

Pocket-lint will be at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S launch event in NYC to bring you all the news and hands-on impressions as they happen.