  Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 to launch in US stores on 9 March for $650

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 will land in major US retail stores by the end of the week.

According to Engadget and GSMArena, physical stores like Best Buy and Walmart, as well as online stores like Amazon, Newegg and even Samsung.com, will begin selling Samsung's mammoth tablet on 9 March. You'll be able to grab the 32GB model for $649.99, and will come with $800 of bundled content.

At CES2014 in January, Samsung unveiled a new range of Android tablets geared toward Android users wanting something more like a laptop. The tablets will allow users to be a little more productive while sticking firmly to the tablet format. The Tab Pro range offers three sizes: the largest is a 12.2-inch version, then there's a traditional 10.1-inch version, and a 8.4-inch version that looks like the LG G Pad.

The Tab Pro 12.2 features a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution Super clear LCD display, 3GB of RAM, an Exynos 5 Octa-core processor, Android 4.4 KitKat, 9,500mAh battery, a 8MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. Both sensors can shoot 1080p video. In Pocket-lint's hands-on of the device, we thought it was the closest laptop replacement to come from Samsung and Android without a hybrid arrangement.

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro review

At the time of our hands-on, we didn't know the tablet's price and said the only caveat would be how much it costs. Now that we know it is under the $700 mark, we definitely think the tablet is a viable option for business users wanting to ditch Windows altogether, especially with the great approach to multitasking that Samsung has employed.

There's still no word on UK pricing and availability for the Tab Pro 12.2, though we've contacted Samsung for more information and will update if we hear back.