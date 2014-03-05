  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Samsung tablet news

Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 to launch in US stores on 9 March for $650

|
  Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 to launch in US stores on 9 March for $650
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 will land in major US retail stores by the end of the week.

According to Engadget and GSMArena, physical stores like Best Buy and Walmart, as well as online stores like Amazon, Newegg and even Samsung.com, will begin selling Samsung's mammoth tablet on 9 March. You'll be able to grab the 32GB model for $649.99, and will come with $800 of bundled content.

At CES2014 in January, Samsung unveiled a new range of Android tablets geared toward Android users wanting something more like a laptop. The tablets will allow users to be a little more productive while sticking firmly to the tablet format. The Tab Pro range offers three sizes: the largest is a 12.2-inch version, then there's a traditional 10.1-inch version, and a 8.4-inch version that looks like the LG G Pad.

The Tab Pro 12.2 features a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution Super clear LCD display, 3GB of RAM, an Exynos 5 Octa-core processor, Android 4.4 KitKat, 9,500mAh battery, a 8MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. Both sensors can shoot 1080p video. In Pocket-lint's hands-on of the device, we thought it was the closest laptop replacement to come from Samsung and Android without a hybrid arrangement.

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro review

At the time of our hands-on, we didn't know the tablet's price and said the only caveat would be how much it costs. Now that we know it is under the $700 mark, we definitely think the tablet is a viable option for business users wanting to ditch Windows altogether, especially with the great approach to multitasking that Samsung has employed.

There's still no word on UK pricing and availability for the Tab Pro 12.2, though we've contacted Samsung for more information and will update if we hear back.

PopularIn Tablets
  1. What is Apple's True Tone display?
  2. Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns a Fire tablet into an Echo Show, available now
  3. Your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is the white Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
  4. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  5. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  1. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  2. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  3. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  4. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  5. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
Comments