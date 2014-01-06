Samsung announces 12.2-inch Galaxy Note Pro

Samsung has officially announced the 12.2-inch Galaxy Note Pro at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, opening up a tablet size it's not produced previously.

The 12.2-inch Galaxy Note Pro features a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution display, S-Pen, LTE capabilities, 8-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front-camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, 9500mAh battery and Android 4.4 KitKat.

The processor will depend on where you buy your tablet and whether it's the 3G or 4G version, with the Wi-Fi and 3G models getting the Exynos 5 Octa chip, while the 4G version has a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset.

You'll get the S Pen, along with a heap of smart features such as Action Memo and S Finder.

The Galaxy Note Pro will ship with a selection of pre-loaded apps, content and services "for the ultimate user content gift package". Samsung has led the way with phablets over the years, and is now doing the same with the larger tablet market. A tablet as large as 12.2-inches could be seen as better for viewing movies and web browsing - but portability may be a bit of an issue. The Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 measures 295.6 x 204 x 7.95mm, so it's nice and slim, but weighs 750g (Wi-Fi) or 753g (3G/LTE), so is going to be pretty heavy to hold one-handed.

Launched alongside the Note Pro is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro, which offers the same specification, but without the S Pen.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note Pro before its press event at 2pm PST on Monday. We're still waiting for details of pricing and availability.