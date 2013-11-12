  Samsung 12.2-inch Galaxy Note tablet with 3G pops up at FCC

Samsung has a 12.2-inch Galaxy Note tablet in the works with 3G capability, according to US Federal Communications Commission filings that popped up recently.

Benchmarks have already leaked for the giant device, somewhat confirming that Samsung plans to add another tablet to its Galaxy Note 10.1 and Galaxy Note 3 line. Now more details have come to light. A new FCC filing reveals that at least one version of the Samsung 12.2-inch tablet will have 3G capability.

Listed as the Samsung SM-P901, the FCC filings specifically state the tablet will support 850/1900MHz frequencies. That's a nice surprise, especially when considering the high-end specs that this device is suppose to pack.

The Android 4.3 Jelly Bean tablet will allegedly boast a speedy quad-core 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, and 32GB of storage, according to rumours. As for the 12.2-inch display, it will have a pixel density of 2,560-by-1,600 pixel display, making for a incredibly sharp experience.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 12.2 is likely to be a major contender in the the tablet space if it does come to fruition. Let's just see what the price is, though. Also, because it ha just passed through the FCC, we might see it debut in time for Christmas. Emphasis on the "might".