Samsung to launch new Nexus 10 in near future, says Android head Sundar Pichai
Samsung is allegedly developing a new 10-inch Nexus tablet for Google, according to a new report.
Citing Android and Chrome head Sundar Pichai as the source of information, The Wall Street Journal's Amir Efrati reported on Thursday via Twitter that Samsung's new Nexus 10 should arrive in the "near future".
Google waited at least a few months in between releasing the original Nexus 7 and the Nexus 10 in 2012, so it seems likely that a new Nexus 10 could arrive a few months after the second-generation Nexus 7 unveiled on Wednesday.
Read: LTE Nexus 7 coming to UK confirmed, 4G model priced at £299
There have been many rumours of late that Google is worried about Samsung's stronghold in the Android space, but a partnership over the Nexus 10 indicates that the two companies are still cordial and willing to work together. The news further suggests that Google plans to continue rivalling Apple's iPad and iPad mini with its own 10 and 7-inch tablet offerings.
Google also unveiled Android 4.3 alongside the new Nexus 7 on Wednesday, but there are no details yet on whether the upcoming Nexus 10 will ship with the latest version of Jelly Bean.
