Samsung's new ATIV range to also get 10.1-inch Windows 8 RT tablet

Over the course of IFA, the trade show that starts in Berlin on 31 August, or even at the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event to be held in the German capital tonight, Samsung will be announcing a new 10.1-inch tablet to fit in with its new ATIV range.

Not content with two 10.1-inch Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab 2 and Galaxy Note 10.1, Samsung is throwing its weight behind both Windows Phone 8 (initially with the Samsung ATIV S smartphone, also expected to be unveiled this evening) and Windows 8. The ATIV Tab will sport the latter of these Microsoft operating systems - in its RT form - and The Verge reports that its sources also cite a waistline of just 8.9mm and weight of 570g as further standout features.

As for the resolution of the display, and according to PocketNow we're looking at 1366 x 768 pixels. Other specs the site is revealing include the option of 32 or 64GB of storage, 2GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and onboard GPS. Powered by a 8,200mAh, the Samsung Ativ Tab, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 also looks set to house two front-facing speakers.

The Verge also states that the ATIV Tab will feature 1.5GHz dual-core processor, like its ATIV S phone counterpart, while the rear camera will be of the 5-megapixel variety. A 1.9-megapixel front camera is also believed to be included.

As it is a Windows 8 RT device, Office Home and Student 2013 will be packaged as part of its software line-up, and connectivity comes in the form of USB and uHDMI slots.

We should find out more either tonight or over the next day or two. Watch this space...