Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 Plus: UK release, Honeycomb, and new design

Not sure you want a Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 or even the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9? Then Samsung believes you’ll want an updated Samsung Galaxy Tab 7, which they’ve now called the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus.

That’s right, so confident that one size doesn’t fit all, Samsung has released yet another Android tablet - this time a souped up version of the Tab it first launched at IFA in Germany in 2010.

The newest member of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range offers a 7-inch (1024 x 600px) display with DivX multi codec support and weighs just 345g and measures 9.96mm.

The Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus runs the latest Android Honeycomb 3.2 (the original ran Gingerbread) and delivers a smooth and intuitive user experience all powered by 1.2GHz dual core processor.

Web browsing is also enhanced by Adobe Flash and HSPA+ connectivity, providing download speeds up to three times faster than a conventional HSPA connection.

On the storage front you’ll get 16GB or 32GB models with a microSD slot allowing further storage expansion of another 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus will be available in a range of UK retailers later this year although Samsung hasn’t given us an exact date as to when that might be.