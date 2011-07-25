  Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: On sale in UK 3 August

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, the super skinny Android tablet, will be hitting UK shops on 3 August.

Well, we say shops we actually mean shop. One shop - the Currys and PC World Tottenham Court Road branch in London, which will open its doors at 5pm to sell the 10.1-inch slate.

The official launch date for the UK is the day after, 4 August, where he Wi-Fi version will be available exclusively for a month both online and in Currys and PC World stores across the country.

Priced from £399, Samsung seems to have learnt its lesson from the incredibly overpriced original Galaxy Tab - the 7-inch Froyo device launched at the end of 2010 priced at £599 before having its price slashed only a couple of months later.

The Galaxy Tab 10.1 is a Honeycomb tablet that went on sale in the US on 17 June. It packs a 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 chip and is the self-declared world's skinniest tab at just 8.6mm thick.

You can pre-order now at www.currys.co.uk/samsunggalaxytab or www.pcworld.co.uk/samsunggalaxytab.