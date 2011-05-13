  Samsung 300dpi display hints at retina display for iPad 3

The displays on tablets in the near future could be in for one heck of a boost, as Samsung has just unveiled the first ever 10.1-inch, 2560x1600 resolution LCD - with a whopping 300dpi.

Sammy's WQXGA format PenTile RGBW tablet "achieves 300 dpi resolution with two-thirds the number of subpixels, maintaining the VESA/ICDM display resolution standa" and is also capable of 300 cd/m2 of luminance, whilst at the same time using 40 per cent less power than that used by legacy RGB stripe LCDs.

It also boasts an outdoor brightness mode as high as 600 cd/m2 luminance with a colour gamut of 72 per cent.

Now, we know what you're thinking - that the iPad 3 would surely have a 9.7-inch display, as per its older siblings, and that Samsung isn't the leading panel maker for the Apple tablet (LG is) - but at more than double the iPad 2's 1024x768 display Apple is surely going to be interested in this technology.

And reports suggest LG and other manufacturers are working on these high density displays as well.

Plus, at double the resolution of both the 10.1-inch Motorola Xoom and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, the next generation of Android tablets could be in line for a serious display breakthrough as well.

There were rumours that the iPad 2 would be rocking a retina display, only to come to market with the same old screen as the original.

Surely Apple won't disappoint us again?

