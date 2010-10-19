  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Samsung tablet news

Samsung Galaxy Tab accessories priced up

|
1/11  
Samsung Galaxy Tab accessories priced up

We've already seen many of these touted around already, but official confirmation is always a nice thing - especially when things get priced up as well.

And, after the news broke that The Carphone Warehouse will be selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab for £529.99 - £70 less than we expect from Currys and the like - you might have an extra few bob to splash out on these official SamTab accessories.

So let's take a look at what's on offer, with a look at the full accessories list from Samsung:

- Keyboard dock: A stylish and portable full-sized 83 key keyboard with a built-in docking station that holds the Galaxy Tab securely in a portrait position. The keyboard also has connections for the Charger and Audio output (3.5mm). £69.99. (Exclusive to The Carphone Warehouse for six weeks).   

- Multimedia Desk Dock: A portrait stand for the Galaxy Tab that charges the device whilst it is in use. The multimedia desk dock includes speaker outputs (3.5mm) and mini HDMI socket. £39.99.   

- Notebook/Stand case: A stylish notebook case that folds back on itself to create a stand for the device. Comprised of good quality leather with built-in d30 protective technology and closing strap. £29.99.        

- Leather Slip Case: Smart, soft leather pouch that gives excellent protection. Comprised of good quality leather with built-in d30 protective technology and closing strap. £24.99.        

- D30 Silicon/Gel Case: Perfect protection for the Galaxy Tab, containing the revolutionary d30 technology, an intelligent protective material that transforms from a soft, flexible gel to a shock absorbent casing on impact. £19.99.        

- Portable Speakers: Work in a similar way to headphones, a compact pair of battery powered speakers enabling sharing of music with others. £19.99.   

- Headphones: Comfortable and excellent quality headsets in both black and white. Includes a 4 pole 3.5mm connector enabling users to listen to music or make and receive calls with this device. £19.99.   

- Travel Adapter: A compact universal charger with UK 3 pin attachment for charging in the UK only. £34.99.   

- USB Data Cable: Spare or replacement USB cable for charging or connecting to a PC. £14.99.    

- TV-Out Cable: Connect the Galaxy Tab direct to a compatible TV or projector using composite signalling. £14.99.    

- In-Car Charger: In car adapter for charging the Galaxy Tab. £24.99.

It's quite an exhaustive list and if you made it down this far, well done, we thought we might have lost you at the USB data cable.

PopularIn Tablets
  1. The new iPad Pro 2018 specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Apple iPad (2018) initial review: Pencil time
  3. Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro
  4. Apple debuts new 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil support, starts at £319
  5. Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: Back to the drawing board?
  1. Acer Chromebook Tab 10 debuts as world's first Chrome OS tablet
  2. Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro review: A good show, just not quite 'pro'
  3. Apple iPad Pro 10.5 review: The tablet to finally replace your laptop?
  4. Apple might debut low-cost iPad with updated Pencil at Chicago event
  5. Amazing Easter Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire 7 for just £35 or Fire HD 8 for £60

Comments