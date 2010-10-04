  Samsung Galaxy Tab UK price confirmed

Pocket-lint has just got official word from the DSG Group (the chaps who own Dixons, Currys and PC World) regarding the RRP for the Samsung Galaxy Tab and it's a whopper - £599.99 for a contract-free option.

When you consider that the Apple iPad 16GB 3G version retails at £529, anyone who thought, or hoped, that Samsung would take on the Cupertino giant in terms of pricing is in for a bit of a shock.

With the SamTab doubling up as a massive phone, you could argue that it is more functional than the iPad, but that isn't going to cheer up people too much who believe that the price point is too high.

Of course, the the Galaxy Tab will be available from networks for a reduced price, dependent on the contract you sign up for.

But, with an online price that is £100 more than the 16GB iPhone 4 SIM free option, and the same price as the 32GB version, don't expect any reductions to be significant.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab hits the shops on 1 November. It will be interesting to see if the hype is on a par with either the iPhone 4 or the iPad.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint where we'll be bringing you all of the Samsung Galaxy Tab price points from the various networks as and when we hear about them.