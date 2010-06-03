  First sighting of Samsung sPad - 7in iPad rival

Pictured alongside the manufacturer's Galaxy S mobile phone, the sPad has been revealed to the world via an unlikely source; the Twitter feed of Samsung South Africa's official blog.

However, not much else is really known about Samsung's iPad rival. Hypsomaniacs will already have worked out that its screen size is 7ins, and we can confirm that it has a charge slot at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, but that's about it.

Previous rumours suggest that the sPad will hit stores in South Korea around August, but there's no indication on time frame for other territories.

More sexy than that, though, are ruminations, from Slashgear.com, that this is only the first Android-powered slab of tech coming from the Korean giant. It is expected that 8in and 10in versions are also on their way.