(Pocket-lint) - Teaser images of the Realme Pad have given us our best look yet at the upcoming tablet.

It's already confirmed that the Oppo sister company will be holding an event on 9 September for the Realme 8s and Realme 8i smartphones, and it's looking increasingly likely that its first-ever tablet will also make an appearance.

Now, thanks to the teaser images posted by a user on the Realme forum, we have a very good idea of exactly what the Pad looks like in the flesh.

As revealed in the post, the user - Rohit Pawane - describes how the tablet has a thickness of just 6.9mm, is very lightweight and has a premium feel due to the metal body. The company's logo will also be printed on the bottom-right of the rear, and, generally, it has the sleek look of something like the iPad Pro or iPad Air.

It's also suggested that the tablet will feature an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and an 8MP camera with fixed focus, with the latter fitting into a bezel above the 10.4-inch display.

Aside from this, though, and minor details regarding the power button and speakers on the right-hand side of the tablet, this is obviously just more of a visual teaser.

That doesn't mean there aren't leaks to work from, though, with previous hints suggesting plenty of details about the Realme pad's internals.

It's said the tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, with 6GB of Ram and 64GB of internal storage, with the rumoured 7100mAh battery potentially offering fast charging support, too.

As with any unofficial information, however, it's best to take all the above with a grain of salt.

With potentially only a couple of days to go until the Realme Pad is officially announced, we'll be sure to bring you all the features, specs and price details.