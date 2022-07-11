Fire tablet prices come crashing down in Prime Day sales - get 'em while they're hot

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Fire tablets are a perennial favourite for the Prime Day sales and with prices now slashed across many of the models, it's a great time to buy.

There are three sizes of Fire tablet - Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 - and while each offers a similar software experience, they get progressively more powerful as you move up the scale.

Fire HD 10 - save £70 The Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon's tablets, ideal for consuming content or productivity tasks. This discount brings it down to £79.99. View offer

Fire HD 8 - 61% discount The Fire HD 8 is a great size for travel, perfect for loading with content and taking on holiday. Great performance at a great price. It's now only £34.99. View offer

Fire 7 (2019) - only £19.99! The entry-level tablet is gret value for money and ideal for kids. Note that this is the older 2019 version not the 2022 model - but at this price, does that matter? Save £30. View offer

Amazon's Fire tablets make a lot of sense if you're a Prime subscriber - which you need to be to take advantage of these deals - because they give seamless access to Prime Video and Music.

But that's not all they offer, because there's a full range of streaming services, including the likes of Disney+ and Netflix, so you can watch a whole world of content.

Supporting loads of games, these are ideal entertainment devices, with options for storage as well as Kids Editions and Pro versions designed to boost your productivity. Typically, Prime Day prices are amongst the cheapest you'll find the Fire tablets - but note that the Fire 7 offer here is for the 2019 model, not the updated 2022 version.

Writing by Chris Hall.