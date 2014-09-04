Panasonic unveils new rugged tablets for business: Toughpad FZ-E1 and FZ-X1 cater for Windows and Android markets

Panasonic has unveiled its latest business tablets at IFA 2014: the Toughpad FZ-E1 and the Toughpad FZ-X1.

Running on Windows 8 and Android platforms respectively, the FZ-E1 and FZ-X1 cater for a wide market - although it's not a product you'll find in the shops, as these products cater for technicians across utilities, government and enterprise businesses.

The 5-inch screen size makes these the smallest Toughpad solutions yet, undercutting the current 7-inch FZ-M1 to make for more suitable use when out in the field. The 720p touchscreen also operates when wearing gloves - and you needn't buy special ones.

But small doesn't mean they're any less tough, as the name implies. Both tablets are fully waterproof, adhering to IP65 and IP68 standards. In other words they'll survive high pressure jet spray or can be submerged in 1.5m of water for 30-minutes no problems.

Butter fingers? No problem, the FZ-E1 and FZ-X1 can survive 3m drops onto solid concrete and keep on going.

The 3cm-thick bulky build houses a 6200mAh battery for 14 hours per charge and fast charging means up to 50 per cent of power can be recharged in just one hour. If that's still not enough then the quick swap li-ion battery pack serves as a backup.

There's 4G LTE connectivity for fast data on the move, while a quad-core 2.3Ghz Qualcomm chipset for Windows and 1.7Ghz for Android ensures ample operation speed. A high accuracy GPS module is also included.

The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-X1 is available now, prices start at €1385, while the FZ-E1 will be available from November, prices starting at €1428. Optional integrated barcode scanners (BCR) are available at additional cost.