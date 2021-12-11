OnePlus might announce a OnePlus Pad tablet in early 2022

(Pocket-lint) - After years of selling "flagship-killer" Android smartphones, OnePlus is apparently working on a tablet called the OnePlus Pad.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus Pad tablet in India in the first half of 2022. Several models could be in development, with some of them going to China, as well. Sharma noted the OnePlus Pad will not launch alongside the OnePlus 10 series, which is expected to be unveiled at a separate event in Q1 2022.

In fact, OnePlus might even host a physical launch event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas to unveil the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

As for OnePlus' upcoming tablet, little else is known about the device. The first details about it came from MySmartPrice, which spotted a listing for a OnePlus Pad on the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The listing didn't reveal anything beyond the trademark for the name.

Still, it's evidence that OnePlus has indeed been working on a tablet. Pocket-lint has contacted the company for more information.

