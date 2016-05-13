Nvidia might have new Shield gaming tablet on the way, FCC filings reveal

Nvidia is likely cooking up another tablet for gamers.

The US Federal Communications Commission has published filings that show Nvidia is seeking clearance for a new tablet that's a lot like the current Nvidia Shield, meaning the company has likely developed a successor. The filings revealed the tablet is 120mm wide by 215mm tall... and that's about it. There's not much information to go on at the moment, but we at least know the new model has a smaller body.

The current Shield Tablet K1 is 126mm wide by 221mm tall. Nvidia announced it in 2014, then recalled every unit shortly after, and launched a refreshed model late last year. When we reviewed the K1 tablet, we said Nvidia focused on price and subsequently provided outstanding value. The Shield is a device most suited to the gaming community, and at the time, we considered it the best on the market for that purpose.

However, its capabilities and usability with everyday functionality might attract others to the party who find the £150 tag alluring. We're expecting Nvidia to put a new chip in its upcoming tablet, but who knows. These new FCC filings only revealed the tablet's size and that it supports 5GHz/2.4 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy. Oh, and it has a micro USB port.

Last year’s Shield Tablet K1 features an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 pixel display, Nvidia Tegra K1 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.