Nokia T21 refreshes the 10-inch Android tablet, but it's mostly about looks

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has announced the Nokia T21. Having decided to move into tablets with the launch of the Nokia T20 in 2021, the 2022 refresh is simply called the Nokia T21.

The tablet is much the same: it's the same general spec, pretty much the same when it comes to dimensions, and much of the hardware appears to be similar too.

It does get a neat redesign, however. While sticking to a construction that makes the most of aluminium and plastic (up to 60 per cent of which is recycled), it does look a little different to the previous tablet, which is a change for the better.

Elsewhere the 10.36-inch display has a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and supports active pen input thanks to a Wacom digitising layer.

The tablet uses the Unisoc T612 for power, but now comes with storage options of either 64 or 128GB - the option to expand using microSD. Again there are Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

There's a big 8200mAh battery, with 18W charging and the tablet retains a 3.5mm headphone socket.

There are some nice additions, such as the IP52 rating and stereo speakers, with the tablet launching on Android 12. There's a guarantee of two OS updates and 3-years of security updates.

The pitch for the Nokia T21 remains very much as a family device to rival what you might get from Amazon, with the Android software and access to Google Play meaning you can access a wide range of entertainment apps and services.

The inclusion of NFC is perhaps a little odd - we can't see many people needing to scan NFC tags or make payments through the device - but it is attractively priced at £189 for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Writing by Chris Hall.