Nokia expands its tablet line-up with the Nokia T10

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has launched a new tablet to join the 2021 Nokia T20 - and appropriately it's called the Nokia T10.

The Nokia T10 is an Android-based tablet that's compact, with an 8-inch display, making it well suited to portability.

Unlike the Nokia T20 which has an aluminium case, this has a polymer body - plastic - which is designed to avoid scratches and withstand a bit of abuse. We've seen similar in the Amazon Fire tablets in the past.

The 8-inch display has a 1280 x 800 resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. Powering the tablet is a Unisoc T606 octo-core chipset, and there will be various configurations covering 3/32GB and 4/64GB, with both also supporting microSD for expansion up to 512GB.

There's 5250mAh battery with 10W charging, which should see you through the day. On the connectivity front there are both Wi-Fi and LTE versions, so you can be always connected.

Tablets like this are great for entertainment and that's what the Nokia T10 is likely to be best suited to, launching on Android 12, so offering a full range of apps from Google's store.

The sad news is that you'll only get 2-years of software support, which isn't a great offering.

But you do get Google's Kid Space offering so you can make this into a kids tablet and there's going to be a full range of accessories such as covers.

When we reviewed the Nokia T20 we found it was great to have an affordable Android tablet as an alternative to the Amazon Fire, but there were limitations.

We expect the Nokia T10 will offer a similar but smaller experience, but priced from £129, it's hard to see how it will compete with Amazon's cheaper devices.

Writing by Chris Hall.