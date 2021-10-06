Nokia returns to the tablet market with the Nokia T20

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has announced its return to the tablet market with the launch of the Nokia T20, a new 10.4-inch tablet aimed at the affordable end of the market.

The T20 is designed to bring everything you associate with Nokia to a larger format. It will run an unsullied version of Android 11 (at launch), with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates included.

There's a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution (224ppi), which puts it on a par with the Amazon Fire HD 10, albeit with a slightly larger screen.

There's a cited brightness of 400 nits, which isn't hugely bright, suggesting that the tablet might struggle outdoors - not that that's a typical place for tablet use.

The body of the tablet isn't plastic, it's actually sandblasted aluminium, with toughened glass to the front and it even carries an IP52 rating - meaning there's a little protection from water and dust ingress.

The tablet is powered by the Unisoc T610 system-on-chip, which is an octa-core arrangement, more or less equivalent to something like the Snapdragon 600 series.

There will be a couple of configurations, with 3/32GB or 4/64GB offered, with microSD for storage expansion up to 512GB. In the UK, it will be the 4/64GB model that's available.

There's a big 8200mAh battery, recharged via USB-C, with support for up to 15W charging. The battery is said to last for 15 hours in general use, 10 hours of video streaming or 7 hours of video calls, which is pretty good.

Nokia is also going to be offering Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the tablet, so you can throw in a SIM card and get connected on the move - although we suspect this is more aimed at enterprise use rather than for typical consumers.

There's a 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front, while it boasts stereo speakers to ensure your content sounds good.

Nokia will also be offering a rugged case for the T20 tablet so you can have a little extra protection.

The Wi-Fi version will be priced at £179.99 and the LTE version will be £199.99 in the UK. It is available to order now.