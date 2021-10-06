Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nokia returns to the tablet market with the Nokia T20

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has announced its return to the tablet market with the launch of the Nokia T20, a new 10.4-inch tablet aimed at the affordable end of the market.

The T20 is designed to bring everything you associate with Nokia to a larger format. It will run an unsullied version of Android 11 (at launch), with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates included.

There's a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution (224ppi), which puts it on a par with the Amazon Fire HD 10, albeit with a slightly larger screen.

There's a cited brightness of 400 nits, which isn't hugely bright, suggesting that the tablet might struggle outdoors - not that that's a typical place for tablet use.

The body of the tablet isn't plastic, it's actually sandblasted aluminium, with toughened glass to the front and it even carries an IP52 rating - meaning there's a little protection from water and dust ingress.

The tablet is powered by the Unisoc T610 system-on-chip, which is an octa-core arrangement, more or less equivalent to something like the Snapdragon 600 series.  

There will be a couple of configurations, with 3/32GB or 4/64GB offered, with microSD for storage expansion up to 512GB. In the UK, it will be the 4/64GB model that's available.

There's a big 8200mAh battery, recharged via USB-C, with support for up to 15W charging. The battery is said to last for 15 hours in general use, 10 hours of video streaming or 7 hours of video calls, which is pretty good.

Nokia is also going to be offering Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the tablet, so you can throw in a SIM card and get connected on the move - although we suspect this is more aimed at enterprise use rather than for typical consumers.

There's a 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front, while it boasts stereo speakers to ensure your content sounds good.

Nokia will also be offering a rugged case for the T20 tablet so you can have a little extra protection.

The Wi-Fi version will be priced at £179.99 and the LTE version will be £199.99 in the UK. It is available to order now.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 6 October 2021.
