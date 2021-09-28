Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nokia will launch a tablet during 6 October event

- HMD Global is readying its first Nokia slate

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has teased it will announce a new mobile device soon.

But it's not a phone.

The company, which is owned by HMD Global, tweeted on Monday that a Nokia tablet will be introduced on 6 October 2021. In the tweet, Nokia said: "Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet. Coming 6.10.21". The tweet also showed the side profile of a tablet alongside a Nokia 3310.

Keep in mind this wouldn't be the first Nokia tablet ever. In 2014, the same year Microsoft purchased Nokia's mobile hardware division, the company announced the Nokia N1. It was an 8-inch Android Lollipop tablet with an aluminium unibody, Intel Atom processor, and USB Type-C connection.

HMD Global, which formed a couple years later, of course, bought the phone division from Microsoft and licensed the Nokia brand. So, this will technically be HMD's first Nokia tablet. Little else is known about the slate, though Nokia first revealed last week that it was preparing to launch a new device.

At the time, we wondered if it could be the rumouredNokia T20 tablet. It is said to have a 10.36-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. It's expected to be highly affordable, possibly starting at £185/€217/$257, making it a true competitor to the Amazon Fire tablets.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 28 September 2021.
