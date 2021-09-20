Nokia teases 6 October launch, could this be the Nokia T20 tablet?

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has taken to social media to tease a new launch that's coming down the line - and it looks like the new device might come in a pretty big box.

The tease doesn't say much, but references that there's something coming on 6 October 2021. This is the first we've heard of a new Nokia launch event, but it's not the first we've heard about new Nokia devices.

The image shows a line-up of phones, covering a couple of Nokia Originals - the 3310 and the 8110 - the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.3 and the Nokia XR20.

Our family keeps growing.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/B55fUMWAOs — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 20, 2021

Finally there's a box, and it looks like a pretty large box compared to the phone that it's sitting next to. It's significantly thicker and longer than the box that the XR20 comes in, suggesting it's for a larger device.

This suggests that this is the rumoured Nokia T20 tablet. This tablet is said to have a 10.36-inch display, come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with Wi-Fi or 4G versions available.

It's expected to be highly affordable, based on previous leaks, which suggested a price of £185/€217/$257 for the Wi-Fi model, making this a competitor for the Amazon Fire tablets rather than a challenger to the Apple iPad.

Of course there's no verification that these prices are anywhere near accurate, but the timing of the event is likely so that Nokia can try to capitalise on its sponsorship of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.

No Time to Die was originally supposed to coincide with the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G, but has recently changed direction to push the Nokia XR20, the company's rugged phone.

This isn't the first Nokia tablet we've seen. There was the Nokia N1 in 2014, and prior to that, we saw the Nokia Lumia 2520 tablet.