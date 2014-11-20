Get iPad 3 mini and Nokia N1 specs for £120 Jolla Tablet with Sailfish OS

Jolla has just unveiled its very own Tablet featuring the latest Sailfish 2.0 open operating system and some top end specs.

The Jolla Tablet is very similar to the Apple iPad mini 3 and therefore the Nokia N1 as it features a 7.9-inch display with 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, quad-core Intel processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It lacks the aluminium unibody case but for that reason is cheaper than the competition.

It's the Sailfish OS that sets this apart from the rest and should make the likes of Apple and Google worried. Last year saw the release of the Jolla smartphone which the startup company has managed to support with a whopping 13,000 bug fixes across nine updates while adding 350 new features.

The Sailfish OS is quite unlike any other with its primary focus being simplicity, especially across multitasking. The idea is to make jumping between apps a thing of the past as everything works seamlessly and button free. Plus the entire OS is open source and can be adjusted by third-party developers. And if you were worried about content, don’t be, it runs Android apps.

To quote our own hands-on experience of the Sailfish OS on the phone: "Much like LG's Knock, the screen can be double tapped to unlock the handset. Then swiping is all you need, a swipe up from the bezel will display notifications, wherever you are in the OS. A swipe left or right goes back to the homescreen, which is a layout of the currently open apps. A swipe down from the bezel shuts the current app, while a swipe down from the top half of the screen slides you along a top menu to take actions relating to the page."

The Jolla Tablet is currently on Indiegogo where you can pick one up for just $189 which is about £120.

