  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Nokia tablet news

Nokia Lumia 2520 hits the US via AT&T 22 November, for as little as $200

|
  Nokia Lumia 2520 hits the US via AT&T 22 November, for as little as $200
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared

If you've got a bundle of cash burning a hole in your pocket, 22 November could be a very interesting day for you. As well as the Xbox One next-generation console, the Nokia Lumia 2520 Windows 8.1 tablet will be released on that day. In the US, at least.

It will be available through AT&T, it has been revealed, and could cost as little as $199.99 with a two-year agreement when bundled with a Nokia Lumia 925, Lumia 1020 or Lumia 1520 Windows Phone 8 smartphone.

Otherwise, it will cost $399.99 with a two-year agreement from the carrier when purchased alone. AT&T will also offer a no down payment scheme, with no upgrade or activation fees either. Customers will simply have to pay for the tablet at $25 a month, with no financing fees either.

Those who purchase and activate their 2520s between 22 November and 9 January 2014 will also get a voucher for $20 worth of apps.

AT&T will be offering the black model, not the red one bandied around by Stephen Elop during the Nokia World presentation event. It will come with 32GB of internal memory, 10.1-inch Full HD screen and built-in Office and Outlook. It's a 4G LTE device.

A separate Nokia Power Keyboard will also be available.

Other US carriers will also stock the Lumia 2520, including Verizon, but further details are yet to be revealed. As is a UK release date.

PopularIn Tablets
This is what the new iPad Pro with Face ID will look like
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Here is everything Apple will supposedly announce in two weeks
Lenovo just unveiled five cheap Android tablets, see them here
Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
7 essential iPad features for students
Comments