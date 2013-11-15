  Nokia Lumia 2520 hits the US via AT&T 22 November, for as little as $200

If you've got a bundle of cash burning a hole in your pocket, 22 November could be a very interesting day for you. As well as the Xbox One next-generation console, the Nokia Lumia 2520 Windows 8.1 tablet will be released on that day. In the US, at least.

It will be available through AT&T, it has been revealed, and could cost as little as $199.99 with a two-year agreement when bundled with a Nokia Lumia 925, Lumia 1020 or Lumia 1520 Windows Phone 8 smartphone.

Otherwise, it will cost $399.99 with a two-year agreement from the carrier when purchased alone. AT&T will also offer a no down payment scheme, with no upgrade or activation fees either. Customers will simply have to pay for the tablet at $25 a month, with no financing fees either.

Those who purchase and activate their 2520s between 22 November and 9 January 2014 will also get a voucher for $20 worth of apps.

AT&T will be offering the black model, not the red one bandied around by Stephen Elop during the Nokia World presentation event. It will come with 32GB of internal memory, 10.1-inch Full HD screen and built-in Office and Outlook. It's a 4G LTE device.

A separate Nokia Power Keyboard will also be available.

Other US carriers will also stock the Lumia 2520, including Verizon, but further details are yet to be revealed. As is a UK release date.