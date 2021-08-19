(Pocket-lint) - Is Motorola about to launch a tablet? An unconfirmed leak suggests that a Moto Tab G20 could be set for imminent launch.

The Moto brand has been increasing its phone output of late - with the likes of the G10, G30, and G50 - so to introduce a larger screen device to cater for a different section of the market would indeed make sense.

It's thought that the Tab G20 is more or less a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab M8, though, as the specification is the same. And if you're expecting a high-end slate then, well, think again: this Moto is one for the more affordable end of the market.

Headline specs include an 8-inch HD+ screen (that's a 800 x 1280 pixel resolution), a MediaTek Helio processor with 2GB RAM, and 32GB on-board storage - plus the option to expand that with a microSD card slot.

It's all up to date with Google Android 11 software, and Motorola has always had a gentle touch by only adding minimal - and useful - software additions.

The expected 5100mAh battery is much like you'll find in bigger flagship mobile devices of late, but given the minimal specification here that should see this tablet last for plenty of time, making it an ideal tabletop browsing or streaming slate.

Whether we'll see the Tab G20 arrive in all regions, however, is up for debate. Motorola is well known for limited regional releases, so don't be surprised if this is only for a specific slice of the globe.