Motorola Xoom 2 and Xoom 2 Media Edition now official

It's not often that the rumour-mill gets it spot on but in the case of the Motorola Xoom 2 it has. Or rather in the case of the Motorola Xoom 2s, as there's two of the blighters.

First up is the more obvious sequel to the original Xoom, the 10.1-inch Motorola Xoom 2; and then there's the 8.2-inch variant labelled the Motorola Xoom 2 Media Edition. No word on screen resolutions as of yet, but we're informed they are of the HD variety. Both displays are Corning Gorilla Glass.

Both devices are Android 3.2 for launch and both run via a 1.2GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM. There's 16GB of onboard storage and both editions boast 5-megapixel cameras on the back with a digital zoom, auto focus, and LED flash, and a 1.3-megapixel ones up front.

The 10.1-incher has "splash-guard and special flattened edges for easier holding" and the Media Edition has "display optimisation for wide viewing angles that are perfect for video".

You'll get 10 hours of heavy web usage with the 10.1 (and a month's standby time) and 6 hours on its little bro'.

Size wise, the bigger Xoom 2 is 253.9 x 173.6 x 8.8 mm and weighs 599g, the little 'un is 139 x 216 x 8.99mm and weighs 386g.

And the rumours of a pre-Christmas release were also right - the Motorola Xoom 2 and the Xoom 2 Media Edition will land in UK shops in mid-November. No word on pricing as of yet, but we're told that the Carphone Warehouse, Best Buy, Dixons, PC World and Currys will be stocking the tabs.

You can register your interest through Motorola or the Carphone Warehouse now.

Update: The pricing for the Motorola Xoom 2’s are as follows: Motorola Xoom 2 Media Edition - £329.99, Motorola Xoom 2 - £379.99.