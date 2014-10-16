  iPad mini 3 updated with Touch ID sensor, pre-orders start tomorrow

Apple is holding an event in Cupertino, where it just unveiled an update to the iPad mini with Retina display: iPad mini 3.

The iPad mini 3 most notably comes with a Touch ID sensor. Other features that Apple highlighted include a 7.9-inch Retina display, 5-megapixel iSight camera with 1080p HD video recoding, FaceTime HD camera, and support for 802.11n with MIMO.

The iPad mini 3 will be available in the colour options silver, space gray, and gold. Pre-orders will start tomorrow (17 October). You can expect the new tablet to cost $399 for the 16GB version, £319 in the UK. In addition, all newer iPads have been given price cuts, with the original iPad mini starting at £199 in the UK.

Apple only briefly unveiled the third-generation iPad Mini during its event, likely because the tablet is quite similar to last year's model. Aside from Touch ID, not much else is actually new. Last year's model also had a Retina display and aluminium rear, for instance.

For more information about what Apple is announcing at its 16 October event, the company's live stream will be repeated. You can find out details on how to watch it below.