Microsoft says the Surface Pro 9 is its most powerful Pro yet

(Pocket-lint) - A number of Microsoft Surface products have been revealed during the Microsoft Fall Event including the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9.

As with previous Surface Pro devices, Microsoft is promising big things with its latest 2-in-1. A tablet that's good enough to replace your laptop while still offering a full-size precision touchpad, satisfying keyboard and ink-ready capabilities. That and 50% more performance than Surface Pro 8.

The latest Surface Pro 9 features a high-grade aluminium casing and a variety of colour options including Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire and Forest.

It's built to give you that flexibility that you crave while still having the performance of a laptop and battery life to match. Microsoft is claiming as much as 19 hours of battery life out of the Surface Pro 9 as well as the processing power to carry out plenty of multitasking in Windows 11.

Screen: 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display, 2880 X 1920 (267 PPI), 120Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 5, 10-point multi-touch, Dolby Vision IQ support

Intel Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U processor

Intel Iris Xe graphics or Microsoft SQ 3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3

Up to 32GB (LPDDR5RAM) RAM, 1TB SSD

Surface Pro 9 has a choice of variants including either the Intel Evo Platform with Intel 12th gen processors or Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. Surface Pro 9 with 5G gives you access to high-speed 5G connectivity and has longer battery life than its counterpart as well.

With some serious specs, the Surface Pro 9 is promising it all. Microsoft says it's not just a tablet but also a canvas, a journal, a notepad, an editing bay, and a cinema screen.

It features an edge-to-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2880 x 1920 resolution via that 3:2 aspect ratio. Underneath the display is tech that includes a custom G6 chip to improve the Surface Pro's inking capabilities. So much so that Microsoft claims digitally inking on this device feels like writing on paper.

If you need it, you can also use Thunderbolt 4 for rapid data transfer or to dock with multiple external displays. Find out more about the Surface Pro 9 here.

