(Pocket-lint) - When Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 last autumn, an LTE-capable model was noticeably missing. Now, the company is announcing you can buy the machine in a matte black colourway with LTE.

The new dark finish and connectivity option are the only noticeable differences. Otherwise, it's the same as the standard Surface Go 3, which Pocket-lint reviewed last December. At the time, we described it as a super-portable machine for getting bits and pieces done while on the go.

Now in Matte Black, our most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. — Microsoft Surface (@surface) January 11, 2022

Unfortunately, we also said it's just not adept enough when it comes to power and battery life. That makes it difficult to see how this device represents the Surface name well, as even a decent Chromebook would be preferable. You can read our full review on the Suface Go 3 here.

Microsoft first launched the Surface Go 3 in September 2021. It can be configured with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y. The matte black version is available with a starting price of $549.99. At that price point, you get an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you’re interested in the optional LTE, then you’ll need to get the $729.99 Core i3 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The matte black model is available in the US, UK, and other markets. A matching black Type Cover is also available to buy separately for $99.99.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.