Microsoft announces Surface Go 3 with new 10th-gen Intel chip, heavy focus on family features

Microsoft announces Surface Go 3 with new 10th-gen Intel chip, heavy focus on family features
(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft today announced an updated Surface Go at the company’s hardware event, the Surface Go 3, featuring a 10th-generation Intel processor, the same 10.5-inch display, and the identical form factor as the previous model. 

The company also announced alongside the device the Microsoft Ocean Plastic mouse, which is manufactured out of 20 per cent recycled ocean plastic and 100 per cent recycled cardboard packaging. 

Developing… we’ll be sure to update this story when more information is revealed. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 22 September 2021.
