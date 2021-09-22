Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Microsoft tablet news

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 official, with Thunderbolt, new Surface Pen and more

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8 official, with Thunderbolt, new Surface Pen and more
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has officially announced the much-rumoured Surface Pro 8 tablet.

Purposely built for Windows 11, it inroduces a new 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with support for 120Hz, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology.

It runs on Intel 11th Gen Core processing, with a claimed 75 per cent faster graphics performance to the last Pro models.

There's also 32GB of RAM on board and comes with up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Air vs iPad Pro By Britta O'Boyle ·

The new tablet comes with an enhanced stylus too - the Surface Slim Pen 2. It cunningly fits into a separate Signature Surface Pro Keyboard and includes haptics to give the user a more tangible feel.

Finally, Microsoft is also supporting Thunderbolt at last, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfer.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be available to pre-order from today, for shipping from 5 October 2021 - the same day as Windows 11 launches.

We don't yet have official pricing, but it is thought to start at $1,099.

Developing...

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 22 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple iPad mini review (2021): Proud to be a tablet
Apple iPad mini review (2021): Proud to be a tablet By Stuart Miles ·
Apple iPad 10.2-inch review (9th Gen, 2021): Modern classic or ready for a rethink?
Apple iPad 10.2-inch review (9th Gen, 2021): Modern classic or ready for a rethink? By Stuart Miles ·
Microsoft announces Surface Go 3 with new 10th-gen Intel chip, heavy focus on family features
Microsoft announces Surface Go 3 with new 10th-gen Intel chip, heavy focus on family features By Alex Allegro ·