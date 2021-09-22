(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has officially announced the much-rumoured Surface Pro 8 tablet.
Purposely built for Windows 11, it inroduces a new 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with support for 120Hz, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology.
It runs on Intel 11th Gen Core processing, with a claimed 75 per cent faster graphics performance to the last Pro models.
There's also 32GB of RAM on board and comes with up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The new tablet comes with an enhanced stylus too - the Surface Slim Pen 2. It cunningly fits into a separate Signature Surface Pro Keyboard and includes haptics to give the user a more tangible feel.
Finally, Microsoft is also supporting Thunderbolt at last, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfer.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be available to pre-order from today, for shipping from 5 October 2021 - the same day as Windows 11 launches.
We don't yet have official pricing, but it is thought to start at $1,099.
Developing...