Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leak claims 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt

(Pocket-lint) - We will soon see the Surface Pro 8 in the flesh when Microsoft unveils it and several other devices in its "Surface event" on Wednesday 22 September.

However, what we actually get could be a little different to what rumours and speculation have previously suggested. That's because a latest leak has revealed a couple of conflicting snippets of interest.

According to @Shadow_Leak on Twitter, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will sport a 13-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate (previous reports have claimed it will be 12.3-inches).

His information seemingly comes from a retailer listing that could have gone early.

There is a word of caution though. Tech journalist Zac Bowden of Windows Central points out that the listing is accompanied by an adapted image of an official Surface Pro X press render. Some retailers do use dummy images before real ones are supplied, but it's a slight red flag nonetheless.

Still, if that's the only issue with the information, we can take it that the Surface Pro 8 will come with dual Thunderbolt "interfaces" and a replaceable SSD drive too.

Oh, and that it'll have Windows 11 preinstalled and run on Intel's 11th Gen Core processing. But, we can take that as read anyway.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 20 September 2021.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leak claims 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt
