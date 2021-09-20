Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leak claims 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt

(Pocket-lint) - We will soon see the Surface Pro 8 in the flesh when Microsoft unveils it and several other devices in its "Surface event" on Wednesday 22 September.

However, what we actually get could be a little different to what rumours and speculation have previously suggested. That's because a latest leak has revealed a couple of conflicting snippets of interest.

According to @Shadow_Leak on Twitter, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will sport a 13-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate (previous reports have claimed it will be 12.3-inches).

His information seemingly comes from a retailer listing that could have gone early.

FYI, while some of the specs appear to be accurate, the device in this image is *NOT* the Surface Pro 8. It's just the Surface Pro X render MS released last year. Pro 8 is similar, but not identical to this. https://t.co/0nMsGvwdFq — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) September 19, 2021

There is a word of caution though. Tech journalist Zac Bowden of Windows Central points out that the listing is accompanied by an adapted image of an official Surface Pro X press render. Some retailers do use dummy images before real ones are supplied, but it's a slight red flag nonetheless.

Still, if that's the only issue with the information, we can take it that the Surface Pro 8 will come with dual Thunderbolt "interfaces" and a replaceable SSD drive too.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 24 May 2021 Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

Oh, and that it'll have Windows 11 preinstalled and run on Intel's 11th Gen Core processing. But, we can take that as read anyway.