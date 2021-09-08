(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's upcoming product event is rapidly approaching, and on 22 September, the company is expected to announce this years' lineup of Surface computers and devices, including an update to the Surface Go 2, which unsurprisingly is expected to be dubbed the Surface Go 3.

Winfuture.de claims that the Surface Go 3 will retain the same 10.5 inch Full HD display it currently has, as well as the identical chassis and overall appearance. Instead, Microsoft this year is planning on exclusively focusing on processor improvements, giving the fan-less tablets a bump up to the latest generation Intel CPUs.

Allegedly, Microsoft is going to upgrade the base Surface Go to an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, which touts 1.1 gigahertz speeds on a dual-core chip plus four gigabytes of memory.

On the higher-end model, however, Microsoft is expected to utalise a 1.3 gigahertz quad-core Intel i3 10100Y processor and eight gigabytes of RAM, a nice upgrade for those seeking just a bit more power on their portable.

If you were hoping Microsoft was going to make the switch to ARM on the Surface Go line, you'll have to wait another year, as the company isn’t going to be making any moves on that front until at least 2022.

If you're interested in reading about what you can expect at Microsoft's Fall 2021 event, check out Pocket-lint's overview right here.