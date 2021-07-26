The second-gen Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is set to have a triple camera

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like a second-generation Microsoft Surface Duo 2 foldable phablet is on the way, complete with rear triple camera. We're expecting that Surface Duo 2 will debut alongside other Surface devices in early October.

The pics - which seem to be of a prototype - show both white and black variants and beefed-up camera with standard, ultrawide and telephoto lenses all housed in a fairly normal camera bump. The images have been verified by Windows Central, though the site doesn't reveal the source.

Windows Central - plus other sources - suggest the new Duo 2 will have this year's flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform which means it'll have 5G.

Microsoft's Android-powered Surface Duo entered stores last September in the US and earlier this year in the UK, but while those who tried it loved the concept, it had problems. The hardware was dated, surprisingly not updated since the initial late 2019 reveal. The camera was poor. There was no 5G. The screen bezels were massive and what's more it was expensive.

The Surface Duo 2 appears to have a couple of other changes - the fingerprint reader is missing so it could now be on the power button, while the USB-C port has moved to the side.