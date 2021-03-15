Microsoft's Surface Duo is available through EE in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's Surface Duo recently launched in the UK and now EE is carrying the device. It's expensive on contract though, starting at £77 a month for 4GB of data. £81 a month gets you 10GB of data, while £87 gets you a whopping 100GB.

The Surface Duo EE tariff includes a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription worth £59.99 per year. The device is also available from Currys PC World and the Microsoft Store in the UK.

The Android device is a decent productivity tool by all accounts, but the hardware inside isn't the latest, while it also doesn't support 5G unlike almost every other flagship phone now.

First announced in late 2019 and released in the US last August, Microsoft wanted Duo to be an entirely new type of device, different from the existing 2-in-1 Surface devices. It can make phone calls for one thing.

Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay said at launch that Microsoft doesn't view the new Surface Duo as a smartphone.

"When we created Surface seven years ago, we wanted to challenge convention by redefining expectations for what a productivity device should be, and what it should do. Put simply, we wanted to help people get things done.

"We didn't set out to combine two existing devices - the tablet and the laptop. We had a vision for how we could take the best elements of each to create something entirely new. To find that perfect intersection of hardware and software that unlocks a more intuitive way to work and create."

