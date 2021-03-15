  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Microsoft tablet news

Microsoft's Surface Duo is available through EE in the UK

Author image, Associate editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Microsoft's Surface Duo is available through EE in the UK

- Includes a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's Surface Duo recently launched in the UK and now EE is carrying the device. It's expensive on contract though, starting at £77 a month for 4GB of data. £81 a month gets you 10GB of data, while £87 gets you a whopping 100GB. 

squirrel_widget_333797

The Surface Duo EE tariff includes a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription worth £59.99 per year. The device is also available from Currys PC World and the Microsoft Store in the UK.

The Android device is a decent productivity tool by all accounts, but the hardware inside isn't the latest, while it also doesn't support 5G unlike almost every other flagship phone now. 

First announced in late 2019 and released in the US last August, Microsoft wanted Duo to be an entirely new type of device, different from the existing 2-in-1 Surface devices. It can make phone calls for one thing. 

Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay said at launch that Microsoft doesn't view the new Surface Duo as a smartphone. 

"When we created Surface seven years ago, we wanted to challenge convention by redefining expectations for what a productivity device should be, and what it should do. Put simply, we wanted to help people get things done.

Best tablet 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle ·

"We didn't set out to combine two existing devices - the tablet and the laptop. We had a vision for how we could take the best elements of each to create something entirely new. To find that perfect intersection of hardware and software that unlocks a more intuitive way to work and create."

Writing by Dan Grabham.

Recommended for you
Microsoft's Surface Duo is available through EE in the UK By Dan Grabham ·
Case for unreleased iPad found in Target, suggests it will be on sale from 6 April By Rik Henderson ·
Apple set to announce 23 March event for AirTags and new iPads By Dan Grabham ·
Apple may introduce 10.9-inch OLED iPad in 2022, with iPad Pro and MacBook Pro to follow By Conor Allison ·
Amazon Fire tips and tricks: Become a tablet whizz By Chris Hall ·
New iPad Pro imminent with M1-quality CPU, claims report By Rik Henderson ·