Microsoft confirms UK price and availability for Surface Duo

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has confirmed the UK price and release date for the Surface Duo, its dual-screen Android device.

The Surface Duo launched in the US in September 2020 having originally been revealed by Microsoft in October 2019. In December 2020 it confirmed that the Surface Duo would be available in the UK, Canada, France and Germany in early 2021.

We've now got a firm date for the UK: the Surface Duo will be available from 18 February 2021. We suspect that it will also be available in Canada, France and Germany on these dates too.

As the price, it's going to cost from £1349 and it is confirmed for the Microsoft Store and Currys PC World, although we suspect it will be available more widely too.

Squirrel_widget_333797

The Surface Duo is a fusion of tablet and phone. Microsoft doesn't class it as phone even though it has the ability to make phone calls.

It runs Android across those two displays, each measuring 5.6 inches, and able to work independently or as one combined display - accepting that there will be a gap down the middle.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, with 6GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. It's a 4G device and obviously still sitting on hardware that's a little older.

Reviews when the device launched in the US criticise the dated hardware, weak cameras and high price, but praise the gestures, unique dual screen experience and quality of the build.

Writing by Chris Hall.