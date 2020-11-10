(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is thought to be developing a Surface Pro 8. If you need evidence, images of Microsoft’s Windows 10 tablet have allegedly surfaced online.

The Surface Pro 8 pictured in the leaks is supposedly a prototype with a design much like the Surface Pro 7. There are chunky bezels, plus USB-C, and, according to the listed hardware, 32GB of RAM. The images, posted by Reddit user unreliable_noob on 8 November 2020 and spotted by Wccftech, don't reveal too many other details about specs or features, but they sure do give a new look at the device itself, which has leaked before.

There’s also no release date listed, and Microsoft hasn't suggested it's planning to release new tablets soon. The Surface Pro 8 is still expected, however. It's thought to be a premium device, and Microsoft will likely want to unveil it during a virtual showcase. Microsoft did say in February 2020 that its Surface business might suffer due to the current global situation, but it was unclear if this meant in terms of launches or just sales.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.