Microsoft is teasing what it might announce at its 2 October event in New York.

The company has sent another invite to the press, but this time with a different image included. It has the Surface logo and what appears to be a shape of a processor. The invite says the event will start at 10am ET. Reportedly, this year’s event will focus on new hardware, including refreshes to the Surface line. Perhaps Microsoft will debut a AMD-powered Surface Laptop?

We might also see a Qualcomm-based Surface and a new Surface Pro with USB-C. This latest event invite clearly seems to be hinting at processor changes. Microsoft’s first invite - sent a few weeks ago - had 10/2 in silver shapes, as well.

Both CEO Satya Nadella and Surface head Panos Panay will supposedly be at this year's show, which suggests it could be a big deal. For reference, Nadella didn’t attend last autumn’s Surface event. During that presentation, also held on 2 October, Microsoft updated the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lines, unveiled a Surface Studio 2, and launched the Surface Headphones.

This October 2nd we're showing the world what's next for Surface & Microsoft...and we're doing it live. Tune in at https://t.co/gL1bQ1Wmas at 10am EDT. #MicrosoftEvent #GetReady #Pumped pic.twitter.com/opDaJOsLGf — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 12, 2019

It'd certainly be interesting if Microsoft’s talked about its dual-screen Surface device next month. Microsoft has been working on it for at least two years; it's reportedly meant to kick off a new round of dual-screen and foldable tablet/laptop hybrids that are expected to launch in late 2020.

ZDNet has claimed Microsoft plans to discuss new "experiences" for Surface hardware. It could also talk about Windows Lite - an upcoming variant of Windows that's designed to power new hardware. Lastly, Microsoft may even reveal a portable speaker that recently surfaced in a patent filing.

Microsoft is planning to live stream this Surface event, and Pocket-lint will, of course, bring you the latest news as it happens.