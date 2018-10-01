Microsoft is expected to unveil its next Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop tomorrow, 2 October, during a dedicated hardware announcement event in New York.

However, you shouldn't expect major movements when it comes to dramatically upgraded specifications.

We've seen the alleged Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in other leaks recently, including images of each, but German website WinFuture claims to have received specs from "trusted sources" that reveal minor updates rather than a line overhaul.

The design on both devices is said to be the same as last year other than black editions being made available at the higher end, as leaked before.

The new Surface Laptop will get a slight processor bump, with the entry-level model coming in at a higher standard. That means it will start with an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core SoC, it is said.

It is also claimed that storage will be provided by an SSD with 128GB on-board. It will start at 8GB of RAM.

The new Surface Pro will start with a Core m3-7Y30 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The highest end models can be spec'ed up to 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor.

You can also choose either 512GB or 1TB of storage at the top end.

Both devices will reportedly come with Windows 10 in S-mode pre-installed.

The most welcome change is perhaps in pricing, with Microsoft apparently about to lower the price of this year's Surface Pro and Laptop. However, WinFuture states that the entry Surface Pro 6 will cost the same as the existing entry-level model (€899) due to the RAM jumping from 4GB to 8GB.