Microsoft Surface Pro 6 hands-on video and pics leak

Microsoft is holding a hardware event in the US on Tuesday 2 October and, alongside a new Surface laptop, we also expect a Surface Pro 6.

That's because, not only have there been rumours to the effect, a hands-on video of the device and a whole stack of pictures have, ahem, surfaced online.

Posted on YouTube by user Nguyễn Đức and also subsequently released by SlashLeaks, the video and pics show a sleak, professional-looking device.

1/16 SlashLeaks

Some of the new Surface Pro's alleged specs have been posted too.

The tablet is said to come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a 2736 x 1824 pixel resolution. It will run on an Intel Core i5-8250U processor and have 8GB of RAM. There will be 128GB of storage.

It runs Windows 10, of course, and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

You can pretty much see the rest for yourself, including the box it reportedly comes in.

The version shown is in silver, but it is also thought to be coming in black, thanks to an earlier leak that showed the Surface laptop in the same colour.

We'll find out for sure soon after the weekend, when Microsoft officially announces it. We'll bring you all the news as it happens.