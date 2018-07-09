  1. Home
Microsoft teases it will unveil new Surface devices on 10 July

- It could drop several 'affordable' Surface tablets soon

It looks like Microsoft is about to announce a new Surface device or maybe even a few new ones.

The company appears to be teasing at least one new device, as it just tweeted out a photo of the current Surface lineup with the following caption: “Where will Surface go next?” The tweet, posted to the official Twitter account for Surface, also shows the date of 10 July on each screen, alongside a time of 6 am. Microsoft has used this image before without showing a date or time, so that's interesting.

Keep in mind a user on Reddit recently shared what appears to be a picture of an internal Microsoft document. It revealed that a product display for a new Microsoft product and Type Cover should be ready on 13 July 2018. According to another user, Microsoft is prepping devices with a 10-inch screen, USB-C port, and a micro SD slot. They'll also start at 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage.

A high-end model will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That same user further claimed that Pro versions of the new Surface tablets will arrive in October. As for what processors will power the budget versions, documents published by the FCC earlier this month showed that the one model will come with a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 clocked at 1.1GHz, with 2.7 GHz boost speed.

A high-end model will be equipped with Intel Pentium 4410Y and 4415Y chips part of the Kaby Lake family. In terms of pricing, expect the new Surface devices to start at $399 and go all the way up to about $829, reports have claimed. Microsoft is rumored to be launching these tablets to compete with Apple iPad and Chromebooks, and rumours suggest Microsoft is targeting the $400-price range.

