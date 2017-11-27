Moleskine's Paper Tablet and Smart Planner are now supported by Windows 10

Moleskine has announced a new Notes app for Microsoft Windows 10 devices that finally allows anyone with a Moleskine Paper Tablet notebook, Smart Planner and Pen+ smart pen, to write out handwritten notes and have them digitally synced to a Windows 10 device.

It's the first time Moleskine products have been compatible with Windows 10, as up until now the only apps available were for Android and iOS, and Moleskine says it's the first step in a new partnership with Microsoft that will develop further in 2018.

Handwritten notes can be recognised in 15 different languages and are transferred in real time to a laptop, desktop or tablet screen, or alternatively a larger screen or TV provided a Windows 10 device is connected.

With the new app, Moleskine has introduced a new feature called Collaborative Ideation, which will appeal to the business people out there who frequently find themselves it meetings. The app allows seven Pen+ smart pens to be connected at the same time, with each being able to have its own name.

Everyone involved with the same meeting can then write down their own individual notes onto their own Paper Tablet or Smart Planner, with all input then being viewable on one screen. Each person's notes will be seen as separate pages, but all on the same screen.

Any text you do write automatically goes into the Moleskine Notes app, but it can be copied and pasted to Microsoft software including Word, OneNote and Powerpoint.

If you don't have a Windows 10 device to hand but want to create digital copies of your notes, then the Pen+ is capable of storing all of your content before transferring it to a PC or tablet when you get access to one.