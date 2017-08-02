Did Microsoft just accidentally reveal its own Touch Cover for iPads?
- An iPad Touch Cover popped up on Microsoft's site
- It could be a version of the Surface Touch Cover
Microsoft might be working on a Touch Cover smart keyboard for iPads, according to a document that has just been spotted.
The document concerns battery information for products containing lithium-ion batteries. It was shared on Microsoft's website in April - though only recently discovered by German blog WinFuture. The document mentions a previously unknown product: iPad Touch Cover (Model 1719). Now, remember, Microsoft sold Touch Covers in the past for its Surface tablets, but not for the iPad.
Microsoft's Touch Covers double as pressure-sensitive keyboards and protective covers. They magnetically hold in place and have a standard keyboard layout with shortcut keys. They also have a two-button touchpad that supports gestures. It's not yet clear if the company's version for iPad would look or even work similarly. We can only safely assume it has a lithium-ion battery.
