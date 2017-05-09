  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft tablet news

Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon

|
Pocket-lint Don't expect a Surface Pro 5 from Microsoft anytime soon
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Microsoft will not use its Shanghai event to announce a Surface Pro 5.

In an interview with CNET, Microsoft’s devices chief, Panos Panay, said Microsoft doesn't plan to introduce a new Surface Pro 5 model until there's "an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line." Panay explained a "meaningful change" doesn't just mean the latest processor or a similar hardware upgrade. He also made it clear that "there's no such thing as the Surface Pro 5" right now.

Earlier this month, Microsoft unveiled a new Surface Laptop at an education-focused event, and then a couple days later, it invited the media to another hardware event in Shanghai, sparking rumours that the company is planning to finally update its Surface Pro line, but now we know that's officially not the case. Panay's recent comments lead us to believe the Surface Pro 4 will be around for a while longer.

"What I'm super, super sure of is that the people using a Pro 4 have a product that's going to be competitive for five years," Panay said. So, what does that mean? We think you shouldn't expect a Surface Pro 5 anytime soon. But there may be some Surface news at Microsoft's next event. Current reports even think Microsoft may refresh the Surface Pro 4 with Kaby Lake processors.

We'll know for sure later this month.

PopularIn Tablets
7 essential iPad features for students
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Want Google ARCore on a tablet? This is the first tablet to support it
The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today
Microsoft Surface Go out today in the US, 23 August in the UK
Face ID is definitely coming to a super-thin bezel iPad Pro
Comments