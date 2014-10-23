  Microsoft Q1 2015: Surface Pro 3 fuels Surface sales, up 127 per cent

Microsoft has reported its fiscal first-quarter results, and it looks as though things are improving for the company.

More specifically, it posted $4.5 billion in net income on $23.20 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended on 30 September. Wall Street had forecasted $22.02 billion in revenue, meaning Microsoft beat general expectations.

Although revenue increased compared to the year-ago quarter, net income was down 14 per cent from $5.24 billion. The company attributed the slight decrease to $1.14 billion in integration and restructuring expenses after acquiring Nokia Devices and Services.

The key highlights though concern sales numbers. Microsoft said its Devices and Consumer revenue grew 47 per cent to $10.96 billion - largely due to a jump in Office 365 Home and Personal subscribers (25 per cent sequential growth over the previous quarter) as well as Surface Pro 3 sales.

Total Surface lineup revenue swelled 127 per cent from the same period last year to $908 million, for instance, because of unspecified Surface Pro 3 sales. And finally, Microsoft added that Xbox console sales were at 2.4 million for the quarter.

You can tune into the company's conference call at 5:30 pm EST to hear more about Q1 2015 fiscal results.