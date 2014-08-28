Microsoft Surface Pro 3 now available in the UK

The Microsoft Surface Pro 3 has finally made it to the UK. Having been released in June in the US, it's taken a while to come across the pond, but the high-spec'ed tablet is now available from Microsoft's own online store, Currys & PC World, Argos and other high street retail outlets.

Starting at £639, the 12-inch tablet is lightweight, at 798g, and comes pre-loaded with Windows 8.1 Pro. It can double as a laptop too, with a detachable Surface Pro 3 Type Cover also available as an optional extra.

The tablet features PC-like connectivity, through USB 3.0, microSD and a mini DisplayPort. And the Surface Pen has multiple pressure points to enable the user to draw and write as they would with a real pen or pencil.

The 12-inch display has a resolution of 2160 x 1440, while different models of the tablet come with different internal specifications. There are options to have Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors. System memory can come in 4GB or 8GB sizes. While internal storage options go from 64GB to 512GB.

READ: Microsoft Surface Pro 3 review

Two cameras are built into the tablet, both of which, front and back, offering 5-megapixel sensors. Battery life is claimed to last up to nine hours before needing a recharge.

Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 3 in the UK yesterday with the help of ballpoint pen artist James Mylne, who recreated three famous paintings from the National Portrait Gallery in London on the device using the Surface Pen.