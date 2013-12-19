Microsoft removes Surface Pro 2 firmware update, promises new version after Christmas

Microsoft has abruptly pulled a system firmware update just one week after releasing it for the Surface Pro 2.

The new system firmware update landed on 10 December for all four Surface tablets. While that’s all fine and dandy, the company's support forums were immediately hit with complaints from Surface Pro 2 users. They apparently received error messages when attempting to install the update.

It wasn't immediately clear if the install issues were isolated or rampant, but it appears they were indeed widespread. Microsoft has addressed the situation by removing the firmware update entirely, and it explained the reasons through a community forum post.

"To ensure the best experience for our customers during the holiday season, we have taken steps to remove the update for Surface Pro 2," it said. "We are working to release an alternative update package after the holiday."

The original firmware update was suppose to improve two-finger support on the Surface Pro 2 trackpad, as well as supply system stability, tweaks for the Wi-Fi driver, better interaction with Cover attachments, colour fidelity enhancements for apps, an audio boost, etc.

These firmware improvements will presumably come bundled inside of the next firmware update expected to release after Christmas.