New Surface Go and Surface Book 3 rumours, news and release date

While the Surface Duo and Surface Neo are on the horizon with a possible delay, it appears that the Surface Go and Surface Laptop will get a refresh in early 2020.

The Surface Go is coming up for two years old, while the Surface Laptop appears to be getting a performance bump to keep up with rivals as the market gets more competitive. Surface Go 2 should be with us in mid-2020.

Last year's Surface Laptop 3 was a welcome update but the ultraportable power-laptop space is particularly competitive with Apple's recent MacBook Air move to 10th generation Intel Core processors and a new Dell XPS 13 recently announced, the pressure is on. We're expecting Surface Laptop 4 to be on the streets in the Autumn at the latest.

As for the Surface Book, it's long overdue an update. And with the MacBook Pro now upping the ante, it's high time for Surface Book 3.

Microsoft did say in February 2020 that its Surface business might suffer due to the current global situation, but it was unclear if this meant in terms of launches or just general sales.

Here are all the rumours relating to new Surface devices we have heard so far.

The Surface Neo, the bigger double-screen tablet (to the smaller Surface Duo) has apparently been delayed by Microsoft's switch in priorities toward getting the devices' operating system Windows 10X working properly. The move could have knock-on consequences as manufacturers including Lenovo were planning to use Windows 10X on new devices, and may now face delays if the OS isn't ready for implementation.

Microsoft has been testing a Surface Laptop 4 with a 2.7GHz TigerLake-U processor (Intel Core), while other rumours suggested the new laptop could use AMD Ryzen 4000 processors as well.

It appears we're going to see a new Core m3 powered Surface Go, alongside a machine using a newer generation of Pentium Gold than the first Surface Go.

Specifically, it'll use the Core m3-8100Y and Pentium Gold 4425Y. There could be LTE on board as well.

It's claimed the Core m3 tablet will also feature 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with 8GB RAM and 128GB on the Pentium Gold version. That's double the storage of the first series of Surface Go.